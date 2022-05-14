1 arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton FOP stabbing at quinceañera

One woman is booked in the Butler County Jail after being connected to a deadly stabbing at the FOP Lodge in Hamilton on May 7.

Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt told our news partners at WCPO that Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, 46, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice for the incident that killed 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz of Hamilton.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: Loved ones of man killed in Hamilton FOP Lodge stabbing says family was involved in cartel

Jail records show Rodriguez-Remigio has a holder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Her bond is set at $75,000 after arrangement Thursday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court, according to court records.

Police say a reward is availbe for any information that could help find two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores.

