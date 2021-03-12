1 arrested in connection with Ridgeway shooting, police continue search for another

The Bemidji Pioneer, Minn.
·2 min read

Mar. 12—BEMIDJI — Two suspects have been identified in relation to a Tuesday night shooting at the Ridgeway apartments in Bemidji, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella.

As of noon on Thursday, one suspect had been arrested with a second suspect identified.

Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male suspect on March 10. The suspect's name has not been released due to his age.

The second suspect has been identified as Antonio Vincente Parkhurst, 19, of Bemidji, but has not yet been located.

Due to the nature of this case, Parkhurst is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Parkhurst was previously charged with second-degree murder for the death of a 20-year-old in Bemidji in February 2020, though the charges were later dismissed in June 2020.

Officers responded to gunshots inside the Ridgeway Court apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, and "secured the area surrounding the building and checked both floors, finding nothing," a release said.

Shortly after, a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound was brought to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center by a private party. The juvenile was eventually flown to a trauma center in Fargo, N.D., where he remains in critical condition, according to the release.

Officials said the juvenile was not able to provide a description of the suspect at the time. The two suspects were later identified through witnesses, surveillance footage and help from the property owners, the release said.

"Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111," the release said.

Parkhurst was involved with another shooting case in February 2020. The Beltrami County Attorney's Office charged the then 18-year-old Parkhurst with second-degree murder for the death of a 20-year-old, and second-degree assault in an arraignment hearing on Feb. 21, 2020, after two teens allegedly lured Parkhurst into a Bemidji home in an attempt to rob him on Feb. 17.

Parkhurst fatally shot 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo and shot and injured 17-year-old Jacob Brummit when the two ambushed him while wearing masks inside the home. The teens who lured Parkhurst in — 18-year-old Deja Mattison and 19-year-old Lauryn Jones — were charged with robbery in February 2020.

In the end, the murder charges against Parkhurst were dismissed, as a grand jury later found sufficient evidence for Parkhurst to be charged with a weapons offense, and he was indicted for carrying a weapon without a permit in June 2020.

Parkhurst was sentenced to 205 days in the Beltrami County Jail for carrying a weapon without a permit, but was given credit for time served and was released from custody.

Grand juries are conducted in secrecy with little data being made public from proceedings. A total of 11 witnesses testified before the grand jury in Parkhurst's case.

Recommended Stories

  • DHEC will move to a more equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution model next week

    DHEC’s current distribution model has favored populous urban counties with large hospitals while disadvantaging rural counties and counties that lack sprawling health care systems, according to an analysis of DHEC data.

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • The US Army official account threw shade at Fox's Tucker Carlson for his 'ridiculous' comments against women in the military

    The US Army posted photos of women troops performing various roles accompanied by the "Soldier's Creed" in response to Carlson's rant.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • China and Russia have agreed to build a lunar space station together, snubbing NASA's plans for joint space exploration

    The Chinese and Russian governments have signed an agreement build a lunar space station together that will be "open to all countries."

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer

  • New Zealand albatross faceplants to fame

    As one albatross sits, another comes in and land's face first, quickly righting itself before walking away from the camera.Royal Cam is a 24-hour live stream of an albatross nest during the breeding season set up by the The New Zealand Department of Conservation and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

  • Stuntman spends 24 hours in a tub of beans

    This stuntman spent 24 hours in a tub of beansin a bid to save his favorite local restaurantLocation: Los Angeles, California (SOUNDBITE) (English) STUNTMAN, HUNTER RAY BARKER, SAYING:"I'm spending 24 hours in this tub of bean dip for Los Toros. I just think we have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and support local businesses in a big explosive way and so why not?"The tub was made using beans, flour and seasoningcomplete with a funnel for bathroom breaks"I personally believe that small businesses are the backbone of the nation. I believe it is our duty to support them and I just think if we can do that in a fun and in a way that encourages other people to bring some excitement to the small businesses, I think it's really really helpful and I think now is the best time to do it."

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Friend of duchess says royal family knew about her mental health

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.