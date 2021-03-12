1 arrested in connection with Ridgeway shooting, police continue search for another

Mar. 12—BEMIDJI — Two suspects have been identified in relation to a Tuesday night shooting at the Ridgeway apartments in Bemidji, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella.

As of noon on Thursday, one suspect had been arrested with a second suspect identified.

Police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male suspect on March 10. The suspect's name has not been released due to his age.

The second suspect has been identified as Antonio Vincente Parkhurst, 19, of Bemidji, but has not yet been located.

Due to the nature of this case, Parkhurst is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Parkhurst was previously charged with second-degree murder for the death of a 20-year-old in Bemidji in February 2020, though the charges were later dismissed in June 2020.

Officers responded to gunshots inside the Ridgeway Court apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, and "secured the area surrounding the building and checked both floors, finding nothing," a release said.

Shortly after, a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound was brought to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center by a private party. The juvenile was eventually flown to a trauma center in Fargo, N.D., where he remains in critical condition, according to the release.

Officials said the juvenile was not able to provide a description of the suspect at the time. The two suspects were later identified through witnesses, surveillance footage and help from the property owners, the release said.

"Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Bemidji Police Detectives at 218-333-9111," the release said.

Parkhurst was involved with another shooting case in February 2020. The Beltrami County Attorney's Office charged the then 18-year-old Parkhurst with second-degree murder for the death of a 20-year-old, and second-degree assault in an arraignment hearing on Feb. 21, 2020, after two teens allegedly lured Parkhurst into a Bemidji home in an attempt to rob him on Feb. 17.

Parkhurst fatally shot 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo and shot and injured 17-year-old Jacob Brummit when the two ambushed him while wearing masks inside the home. The teens who lured Parkhurst in — 18-year-old Deja Mattison and 19-year-old Lauryn Jones — were charged with robbery in February 2020.

In the end, the murder charges against Parkhurst were dismissed, as a grand jury later found sufficient evidence for Parkhurst to be charged with a weapons offense, and he was indicted for carrying a weapon without a permit in June 2020.

Parkhurst was sentenced to 205 days in the Beltrami County Jail for carrying a weapon without a permit, but was given credit for time served and was released from custody.

Grand juries are conducted in secrecy with little data being made public from proceedings. A total of 11 witnesses testified before the grand jury in Parkhurst's case.