1 arrested for criminal damage and other reports

Nov. 30—Police arrested Jeremy Matthew Catalano, 29, for felony criminal damage after receiving a report at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday of a male breaking multiple windows on a house and vehicles at 421 W. College St.

Generator reported stolen

Police received a report at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday of a new generator that was reported stolen from the front of the house at 1106 Belmont St.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph John Hamson, 53, on local warrants at 4:20 a.m. Thursday at 1117 Madison Ave.

Medication reported stolen

Police received a report of stolen medication at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment at 915 Maplehill Drive.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday at 1913 Johnson St. A male reportedly kicked in the door and stole a safe.

1 arrested for DWI, test refusal

Deputies arrested Micah Hildon Ogren, 31, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and second-degree DWI test refusal after a traffic stop at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday near Margaretha Avenue and 17th Street. At 5:02 p.m. Wednesday, Ogren was cited for a domestic abuse no contact order violation while in the jail.