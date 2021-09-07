1 arrested in deadly shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Sep. 7—A person was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Hepburn Avenue in Dayton last week.

A spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department confirmed a male was arrested in the shooting, but he has not been formally charged.

He has not been identified at this time. We are working to learn more about his arrest.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue.

One of the 911 callers told a dispatcher he saw a woman running down the street yelling that a woman was shot, according to dispatch records. The man reportedly turned around and saw two women and man getting into a red truck and drive off.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Jovan Patterson, of Dayton, dead, said Lt. Jason Hall.

"The initial investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were acquainted, and detectives are working to uncover the facts and circumstances that led to this tragic event," he said.

We will update this story as more information is available.

