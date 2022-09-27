1 arrested for domestic abuse violations and other reports

Sep. 27—Deputies arrested Jesse Ray Lee, 29, for felony domestic abuse no contact order violation, felony domestic and gross misdemeanor interfere with 911 call at 10:55 p.m. Monday at 356 S. Broadway in Alden.

1 injured in semi crash

One person was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the hospital after a semi reportedly tipped over at 8:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 160th Street in Glenville.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. The incident reportedly happened around 10:17 a.m.

Vehicle reported damaged

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 12:48 p.m. Monday while parked in the Law Enforcement center parking lot, 411 S. Broadway.

BB guns reported stolen

BB guns were reported stolen at 1:15 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St. The theft occurred Sept. 9.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough, 22, on an arrest and detain probation violation hold at 8:20 p.m. Monday at 921 St. Jacob Ave.

4 arrested on warrants

Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 8:18 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Michelle Marie Cline, 43, on an EOD warrant at 2:15 p.m. Monday at 807 E. Ninth St.

Police arrested Jayme Dean Anderson, 27, on Freeborn County and Mower County warrants and fleeing on foot at 3 p.m. Monday at 909 Janson St.

The Minnesota State Patrol brought in Goy John Majiok, 21, on a local warrant at 11:36 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.