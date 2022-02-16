1 arrested for domestic assault, obstructing and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Feb. 15—Deputies arrested Michael Lynn Marsden, 57, for misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor obstructing at 9:01 p.m. Monday at 84895 265th St. in Hollandale.

Scam reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a scam via text message at 521 S. Center Ave. in Glenville.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Felicity Hope Weber, 19, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 2:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 770th Avenue and 255th Street.

Gas thefts reported

Police cited Cole Ryan Keyeski, 26, for theft of gas after receiving a report of two alleged gas drive-offs at 8 a.m. Monday at 116 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report of a theft of gas at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Bad check reported

Police received a report of a bad check at 3:27 p.m. Monday at 302 S. Broadway.

Hot Wheels stolen

Police received a report of 100 Hot Wheels cars that were stolen from a garage at 3:44 p.m. Monday at 613 Garfield Ave.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories