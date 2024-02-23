1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Feb. 22—Deputies arrested Ah Dooh, 54, for domestic assault at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday at 335 N. Hillcrest Circle in Clarks Grove.

Knife reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday that a large knife was taken at 23778 830th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Damage reported

A report of criminal damage in the jail was made at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. An inmate reportedly flushed bed stuffing down the toilet.

Juveniles cited at middle school

Police cited a juvenile for a vape device on school property at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 W. Front St.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited one student for possession of marijuana under 21 at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.