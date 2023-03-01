1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—Police arrested Josiah Malachi Johnson, 28, for domestic assault at 8:57 p.m. Monday at 1030 1/2 S. Broadway.

Military uniform reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 5:37 p.m. Monday of a military uniform that was stolen at 85464 160th St., Glenville.

Clothes stolen out of dryer

Clothes were reported stolen from a dryer at 7:45 a.m. Monday at 1609 W. Main St.

Purse reported stolen

A purse was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:45 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

