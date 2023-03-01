1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

ABC News

For more than 27 years, Colleen Nick has been living with a void in her heart that she said will never be filled. On June 9, 1995, her 6-year-old daughter Morgan was watching a Little League game at a ballfield near Alma, Arkansas, and went missing. To this day, neither Morgan nor her remains have been found, and for years investigators have pursued every clue and every avenue for answers in Morgan's disappearance.