1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Mar. 1—Police arrested Josiah Malachi Johnson, 28, for domestic assault at 8:57 p.m. Monday at 1030 1/2 S. Broadway.
Military uniform reported stolen
Deputies received a report at 5:37 p.m. Monday of a military uniform that was stolen at 85464 160th St., Glenville.
Clothes stolen out of dryer
Clothes were reported stolen from a dryer at 7:45 a.m. Monday at 1609 W. Main St.
Purse reported stolen
A purse was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 10:45 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.