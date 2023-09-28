1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Sep. 28—Police arrested Monica Lynn Duenes, 42, for domestic assault by strangulation at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at 101 Netherlands Ave. E. in Hollandale.

1 cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one person for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

1 arrested on harassment restraining order violation

Police arrested Matthew Bryant Santee, 22, on a harassment restraining order violation at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday at 1030 S. Newton Ave.