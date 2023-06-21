1 arrested in domestic shooting in Catawba County

A suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in the Sherrills Ford area of Catawba County.

Breaking Catawba Co- sheriff deputies have just made an arrest after a man was shot twice in what’s being described as a domestic related shooting. It happened off of Tallent Court. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for the latest on the investigation and arrest. pic.twitter.com/i496phHKdZ — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) June 21, 2023

Deputies said the shooting, which was just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, happened at a home on Tallent Court.

Investigators said a man was shot twice and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty could see investigators collecting evidence from the road near the home.

Deputies confirmed to Faherty that the shooting was a domestic-related one. They said they arrested someone at a home in Lincoln County about 10 miles away.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

