1 arrested in drug bust on city's south side

Mar. 26—A Kokomo woman is now facing numerous drug charges after police executed a search warrant Thursday at her residence on the city's southwest side.

Alexandra Linville was arrested Thursday afternoon on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; dealing marijuana over 10 pounds, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, for her alleged role in the incident.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers arrived at Linville's residence in the 1500 block of Rue Royale Court around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

During a search of her property, authorities located 12.67 pounds of marijuana, approximately $10,000 of U.S. currency, around 45 grams of marijuana wax, one pound of unknown powder substance, dozens of THC vape cartridges and an AR-style rifle, the release noted.

Police also discovered thousands of "pull tab" gambling cards, the release indicated, leading officers to believe that illegal gambling was also taking place inside the residence.

Linville is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and her initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 4 is still pending.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.