1 arrested for drug possession and other reports
Dec. 14—Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 30, for drug possession at 4:11 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 2019 E. Main St.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Monday of theft by fraud at 2611 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Pu Eh Htoo, 31, on an arrest and detain hold at 6:28 p.m. Monday at 504 Edgewood Ave.
Phone stolen
An iPhone was reported stolen at 7:37 p.m. Monday at 805 E. Main St.