1 arrested, drugs and cash seized during search

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Williamsport police say they seized about five ounces of crack cocaine and over $8,500 in cash during a search Friday.

On December 1, Williamsport police announced the arrest of 36-year-old Shalton Ramon Bryant, from Williamsport.

According to police, investigators executed a search warrant on Bryant’s home in the 500 block of 8th Avenue. Officers said they found about five ounces of crack cocaine and over $8,500 in cash during the search.

Bryant was later taken into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Denise Dieter on two drug-related charges.

The release states Bryant was taken to the Lycoming County Prison in place of $85,000 bail.

