1 arrested for DWI, domestic assault and other reports

Jan. 8—Police arrested Carlos Vazquez Romero, 45, for driving while intoxicated and domestic assault after receiving a report at 5:24 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Larimore Circle.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested James Lee Willis, 56, on a Faribault County warrant and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 11:23 p.m. Friday near Minnesota Highway 13 and 280th Street.

Police arrested Jamie John Kujak, 35, on a local warrant at 3:46 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Jennifer Cruz Dickens, 40, on two Winnebago County warrants at 9:41 p.m. Saturday at 1201 Southview Lane.

Juvenile cited for assault

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight at 11:47 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Tires reported slashed

Tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 2:21 a.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main St.

Man arrested for DWI

Police arrested Dustin Michael Barr, 44, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Meadow Lane.

Break-in reported

A door was reported broken into at 6:52 p.m. Sunday at 1016 Frank Hall Drive.

