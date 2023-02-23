1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Feb. 22—Deputies arrested James Duane Carlsen, 72, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Richway Drive.
Stolen liquor reported
Police received a report at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday of two youth who stole bottles of liquor at 2708 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested on probation violation
Police arrested Kimberly Anne Bonilla, 40 on a probation violation and cited Isaac Mariano Bonilla for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West College Street.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Allen Frank Dammann, 37, on a warrant at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.