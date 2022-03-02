1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Mar. 1—Police arrested Raul Alfredo Gaytan, 31, for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 7:58 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hoffman Avenue and East Hawthorne Street.
Theft report
Police received a report at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a taxi driver who gave a person a ride from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to Albert Lea and never got paid.
Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct, assault
Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 11:43 a.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 12:57 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
1 arrested on A&D hold
Police arrested Kweh Nee, 42, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 715 Valley Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Aaron Lee Ackland, 42, on an EOD warrant at 8:42 p.m. Monday at 811 Plaza St.
Check forgery reported
Police received reports of check forgery at 8:53 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St.
Person injured in hit-and-run crash
Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 7:57 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 67276 Freeborn County Road 46. A man was reportedly in the middle of the road with injuries.