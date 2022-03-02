1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Mar. 1—Police arrested Raul Alfredo Gaytan, 31, for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 7:58 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hoffman Avenue and East Hawthorne Street.

Theft report

Police received a report at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a taxi driver who gave a person a ride from the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to Albert Lea and never got paid.

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct, assault

Police cited one juvenile for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 11:43 a.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 12:57 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Kweh Nee, 42, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:06 p.m. Monday at 715 Valley Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Aaron Lee Ackland, 42, on an EOD warrant at 8:42 p.m. Monday at 811 Plaza St.

Check forgery reported

Police received reports of check forgery at 8:53 p.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St.

Person injured in hit-and-run crash

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 7:57 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at 67276 Freeborn County Road 46. A man was reportedly in the middle of the road with injuries.