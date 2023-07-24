1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Jul. 24—Police arrested Christopher Lee Flo, 38, for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 7:32 a.m. Sunday near Fountain Street and St. Mary Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 6:34 a.m. Friday at 803 S. Fourth Ave. The incident reportedly occurred between 9:30 p.m. the night before and 6:30 a.m. Friday. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

Laundry reported stolen

Laundry was reported stolen at 11:41 a.m. Friday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

3 trespassed from store after theft

Three people were trespassed from Walmart after a reported theft at 6:07 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 6:44 p.m. Friday of a theft that had occurred July 17 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Man reportedly pulls gun, makes threats

Police received a report at 8:18 p.m. Saturday of a man who reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot a dog at 2102 E. Main St.

1 arrested after reported pursuit

Police arrested Davontae Drenth-Pitchford, 27, after a reported pursuit at 12:39 a.m. Sunday near Freeborn County Road 46 and 215th Street.

Tabs stolen

Tabs were reported stolen off of a vehicle at 6:46 p.m. Sunday at 512 Pleasant Ave.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday in Albert Lea. Damage was reported and a cash box taken.