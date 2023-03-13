1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Mar. 13—Police arrested Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 30, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving the wrong way on a one-way street after a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Saturday near Fountain Street and Vine Avenue.

Windows broken out

Windows were reported broken at 9:06 a.m. Friday at 901 Luther Place. The windows appeared to be broken out by rocks that were thrown at them.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:36 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:43 p.m. Friday of possible theft by fraud on the 1000 block of South Broadway.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Lorenzo Junior Ramirez, 49, for theft at 5 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Snowplow reported stolen

Police received a report of a theft of a snowplow at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at 809 S. Third Ave.

1 cited for driving after suspension

Police cited Seth Donald Thompson, 23, for driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 8:56 a.m. Saturday at 1210 E. Main St.

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report of a counterfeit $20 bill at 12:06 p.m. Saturday at 2225 E. Main St.

1 arrested for possession, warrant

Police arrested William Jay Kirchner, 33, for fifth-degree possession and a warrant at 12:07 a.m. Sunday at 2019 E. Main St.

Tail light broken out

A tail light was reported busted out at 10:03 a.m. Sunday at 2322 Margaretha Ave. The incident occurred sometime in the night.