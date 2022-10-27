1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·3 min read

Oct. 27—Police arrested Aliyah Marie Fierro, 24, for driving while intoxicated and Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 20, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 2:02 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Commercial Street and Madison Avenue.

Lock cut on unit

A lock was reported cut on a unit at 9:32 a.m. Friday at 2409 Myers Road and items were missing.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 3:41 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 141 E. William St.

1 arrested for DUI

Police arrested Shea Lo, 33, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 9:37 a.m. Sunday at East Second Street and James Avenue.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Christopher Lee Flo, 37, on an arrest and detain hold at 11:58 a.m. Sunday at 1609 Canary Drive.

1 injured in crash

One person was taken to the hospital in Albert Lea after a crash at 4:08 p.m. Saturday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 810th Avenue.

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Sarah Rene Chinowth for drugs after a traffic stop at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 5.

Domestic assault, damage reported

Police received a report at 11:24 a.m. Monday of a domestic assault and property damage that occurred the night before at 415 W. Main St.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:37 p.m. Monday of an assault at 415 W. Main St.

Thefts reported

An iPad was reported stolen at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A compressor was reported stolen out of a garage at a 1:47 p.m. Saturday at 618 Freeborn Ave.

Police received a report at 9:54 p.m. Sunday of money, a phone, keys and other items missing at 517 E. Fourth St.

Ammunition was reported stolen at 5:44 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St. The theft occurred Oct. 8.

Police received a report at 3:45 p.m. Monday of a theft of something off a bike at 906 W. Front St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Jordan Elizabeth Skalicky, 22, for domestic assault at 7:12 p.m. Sunday at 215 N. First Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device and small amount of marijuana at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Dog reported stolen

Police received a report at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday of a person who broke into a house and stole a dog at 625 Marshall St.

Man arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Brock James Barrientos, 20, for felony harassment restraining order violation at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 819 Garfield Ave.

Walkout reported at Walmart

Police received a report at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday of a person who walked out with an estimated $400 work of unpaid merchandise from Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

