1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Oct. 27—Police arrested Aliyah Marie Fierro, 24, for driving while intoxicated and Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 20, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 2:02 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Commercial Street and Madison Avenue.

Lock cut on unit

A lock was reported cut on a unit at 9:32 a.m. Friday at 2409 Myers Road and items were missing.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Subscribe

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 3:41 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 141 E. William St.

1 arrested for DUI

Police arrested Shea Lo, 33, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 9:37 a.m. Sunday at East Second Street and James Avenue.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Christopher Lee Flo, 37, on an arrest and detain hold at 11:58 a.m. Sunday at 1609 Canary Drive.

1 injured in crash

One person was taken to the hospital in Albert Lea after a crash at 4:08 p.m. Saturday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 810th Avenue.

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Sarah Rene Chinowth for drugs after a traffic stop at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 5.

Domestic assault, damage reported

Police received a report at 11:24 a.m. Monday of a domestic assault and property damage that occurred the night before at 415 W. Main St.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:37 p.m. Monday of an assault at 415 W. Main St.

Thefts reported

An iPad was reported stolen at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A compressor was reported stolen out of a garage at a 1:47 p.m. Saturday at 618 Freeborn Ave.

Police received a report at 9:54 p.m. Sunday of money, a phone, keys and other items missing at 517 E. Fourth St.

Ammunition was reported stolen at 5:44 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St. The theft occurred Oct. 8.

Police received a report at 3:45 p.m. Monday of a theft of something off a bike at 906 W. Front St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Jordan Elizabeth Skalicky, 22, for domestic assault at 7:12 p.m. Sunday at 215 N. First Ave.

Story continues

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device and small amount of marijuana at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Dog reported stolen

Police received a report at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday of a person who broke into a house and stole a dog at 625 Marshall St.

Man arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Brock James Barrientos, 20, for felony harassment restraining order violation at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 819 Garfield Ave.

Walkout reported at Walmart

Police received a report at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday of a person who walked out with an estimated $400 work of unpaid merchandise from Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.