1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Jan. 20—Police arrested Dominic Michael Modderman, 22, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle that left the roadway and went down the hill at 1701 W. Main St. at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday.
Rings reported stolen
The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday of rings that were stolen at 352 Ebert Ave. in Alden.
Fraudulent unemployment claim filed
Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday that someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment in another person's name at 650 Meadow Lane.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday at 301 1/2 Court St. The incident reportedly happened the night before.
Shoplifting reported
Police received a report at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday of shoplifting at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The incident happened on Monday.