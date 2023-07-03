1 arrested in early Saturday morning shooting in downtown Austin that injured 2

Jul. 3—Police are continuing to look into weekend shooting, the third since early June, that took place just after midnight on Saturday.

According to a press release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police were dispatched to the Plaza Parking Lot in downtown Austin on a report of an assault at around 12:37 a.m. on July 1.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject who had suffered gunshots to a shoulder and leg. He was treated by officers and the Austin Fire Department before being transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

According to McKichan, a second victim was later discovered to be getting treatment for a non-life threatening leg wound police believe to be due to a gunshot at Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

Officers later arrested a suspect, Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado, 29, of Austin, at his residence in the 200 block of Seventh Street NW. According to the release, detectives later recovered a gun from the residence they believe had been used during the event.

Maldonado is currently being held in Mower County Jail without bail with charges pending.

The case remains under investigation.

Saturday morning's incident is the third shooting to take place in a month's time. Denroy-Ashan Jeffers-Brown, 34, has been charged with attempted murder stemming from a shooting that took place on the morning of June 3.

More recently three people, Manamany Omot Abella, 23, Cham Obang Oman, 28, and Jenup Steven Chop, 18, have been charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting on June 9.