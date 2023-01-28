1 arrested, facing charges for selling fentanyl

Jan. 27—An Austin man making his first appearance in Mower County District Court on Friday has been charged with several felony counts of drug sales.

Phabayo Negate Gilo, 25 has been charged with five felony counts — three second degree sale of 10 grams or more and two third degree drug sales — for a string of sales in November to a confidential informant.

According to the complaint, Gilo allegedly made sales on Nov. 15, 16, 18, 21 and 23 for fentanyl pills. The informant met with Gilo routinely in the 700 block of Second Street NW for the sales, though in a couple of the exchanges, drove to a second address in the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue NW.

On the last sale of the string, the informant exchanged $1,500 for 100 fentanyl pills weighing 10.7 grams.

The complaint goes on to say that Gilo was identified by a Department of Corrections probation agent when FaceTiming with Gilo. At the time of the FaceTime, Gilo was wearing the same sweater and glasses during one of the exchanges.

The agent was also able to identify Gilo after reviewing audio and video from the controlled buys.

Gilo was arrested on Jan. 26.

His next court appearance is an initial appearance on Feb. 6.