A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of making a false bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a Simi Valley gym, authorities said.

The Crunch Fitness location at 2655 Erringer Road was evacuated around 7:30 p.m. Monday out of an abundance of caution, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. A caller had made threats indicating a bomb might be planted in a trash can inside, authorities said.

Police had been contacted around 7:10 p.m. by a manager at the gym. The manager identified the caller as a member of the facility and knew the customer’s name, authorities said.

The threatening call was allegedly made by a man who had been asked to leave the facility, police said. The upset gym member then reportedly made the call from a lobby area where other customers and employees of the gym could hear him.

The man later returned to the scene, according to police. Early information from police indicated he came back with another person.

Around 8:20 p.m., police issued a notice advising residents to avoid the area of Erringer Road and Simi Town Center Way because of police activity that was causing traffic congestion.

The bomb threat was determined to be false by Simi Valley police, who issued an alert shortly before 9 p.m. indicating the activity had concluded.

Police eventually arrested a Simi Valley resident on suspicion of making a false bomb threat, a felony.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify information from authorities, who were not yet certain about the identity of another person who may have returned to the site with the suspected caller.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 1 arrested after false bomb threat prompts gym evacuation in Simi Valley