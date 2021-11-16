1 arrested on felony marijuana possession and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Nov. 16—Police arrested Peirre Anthony Curtis, 19, on felony marijuana possession and unlawful carry after a traffic stop at 3:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Blake Avenue and East Main Street.

Tools stolen out of trailer

Tools were reported stolen out of a construction trailer at 12:01 p.m. Monday at 19499 780th Ave.

Thefts reported

A scooter was reported stolen at 7:16 a.m. Monday at 935 Madison Ave.

Police received a report at 9:54 a.m. Monday of theft of money from a vulnerable adult in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 11:52 a.m. Monday of brown boots that were reported stolen while at open skate the day prior between 3:15 and 4:30 p.m. at City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive.

A theft by check was reported at 4:07 p.m. Monday on Frank Hall Drive.

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:42 p.m. Monday of someone who fraudulently filed for unemployment under an Albert Lea resident's name.

Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Monday of someone who fraudulently filed for unemployment under another person's name in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Matthew Wayne Morfitt, 41, on a warrant for a probation violation at 7:20 p.m. Monday at 321 Lloyd Place.

