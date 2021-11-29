1 arrested for fleeing police, controlled substance charge and other reports

Nov. 29—Police arrested Leroy Stevenson, 60, for felony fleeing police and fifth-degree controlled substance after a chase at 7:27 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blake Avenue and U.S. Highway 65.

Mailbox damaged

The Sheriff's Office received a report at 8:57 a.m. Friday of a mailbox that was damaged at 26576 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Danielle She Davis, 28, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and stop sign violation after a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Second Street and South Newton Avenue.

Brush fire reported

Deputies received a report at 5:16 a.m. Saturday of a large brush near the intersection of 797th Avenue and State Line Road. The Glenville Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 1:41 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 2214 E. Main St.

Damage reported

Damage was reported at 3:38 p.m. Friday a 1320 S. Broadway.

Damage was reported to a house at 5:29 p.m. Friday at 321 Adams Ave.

Woman injured after door smashed

Police received a report at 6:08 p.m. Friday of a woman that was bleeding from the face after a male reportedly smashed in a glass door at 201 N. First Ave.

Check forgery reported

Police received a report of possible check forgery at 7:40 p.m. Friday on Madison Avenue in Albert Lea.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 51, on local warrants at 11:33 p.m. Friday at 302 Court St.

Police arrested Carl Sundberg, 31, on a local warrant at 2:13 a.m. Saturday at 319 Court St.

Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 34, turned himself in on a warrant at 8:50 p.m. Sunday a 411 S. Broadway

Houses egged

Houses were reported egged Saturday night at 703 Freeborn Ave. and 701 Minnesota Ave. A house was also reported egged at 902 St. Jacob Ave.

1 arrested for probable violation

Police arrested Daniel Joseph Morris, 34, on a probable cause harassment restraining order violation at 12:02 a.m. Sunday at 611 Freeborn Ave.

Internet scam reported

Police received a report at 5:42 a.m. Sunday of a possible internet scam involving a resident in Albert Lea.