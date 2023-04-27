1 arrested for fleeing police and other reports

Apr. 27—Police arrested Robert Damian Riedmaier, 34, for fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and cell phone use in a motor vehicle at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and William Street.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday of parts that were taken off a lawn mower at 1211 James Ave.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Broadway and Railroad Avenue. The incident occurred at about 3 p.m.

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for disorderly conduct after receiving a report at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday of a person who reportedly choked another person at Garfield Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Belmont Street and Spark Avenue.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Becky Kay Kline, 61, on a Mower County warrant at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and William Street.

Police arrested Abbie Rae Nicole Oakland, 37, on a warrant at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at 2400 Consul St.

Hayley Therese Iverson, 25, turned herself in on a local warrant at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

