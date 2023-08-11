1 arrested for fleeing police and other reports

Aug. 11—Police arrested Erik Jeremy Hernandez, 47, on felony fleeing police and driving after revocation at 9:10 a.m. Thursday near Columbus Avenue and East Main Street.

Trailer reported stolen

Deputies received a report of a stolen trailer at 7:05 a.m. Friday at 410 W. 11th St.

Graffiti reported in bathrooms

Police received a report at 10:46 a.m. Thursday of graffiti in the bathrooms at Edgewater Park, 1600 Edgewater Drive.

Trailer hitch missing

A trailer hitch was reported missing from the back of a truck at 4:54 p.m. Thursday at 2229 Margaretha Ave. It was believed to have happened a few days prior.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 22, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 6:02 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North First Avenue and Water Street.

Credit cards stolen, used

Police received a report at 6:29 p.m. Thursday of credit cards that had been stolen and used in June from a resident on South Broadway.

Bikes stolen

Two bikes were reported stolen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday a 2312 Ethel Ave.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 10:02 p.m. Thursday of individuals who walked out without paying for a cart of items at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.