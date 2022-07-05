1 arrested following northside shooting

Jul. 5—Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who they believe was involved in a shooting on the city's north side.

Kokomo Police Department Maj. Brian Seldon told the Tribune that authorities responded to the 500 block of East Gerhart shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in response to a female who had been shot.

Police learned there was another individual in a separate residence "still shooting," Seldon noted, and authorities on scene were able to eventually "talk" that man out of the residence.

Once authorities were able to finally enter that residence, Seldon said that's where they located a second victim.

It's unclear whether that person sustained injuries as a result of the shooting or not, but they were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The conditions of the two alleged victims are unknown at this time.

Seldon also did not release any additional details about the incident — or any information regarding the identities of the alleged suspect or victims — due to further investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated.