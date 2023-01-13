1 arrested following SWAT standoff in Garfield

Jan. 13—One man was taken into custody early Thursday evening following a standoff with police in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.

Police were called to a home on the 5000 block of Columbo Street around 3 p.m. Thursday, for a man reportedly barricaded inside the building with a 4-year-old child, according to Pittsburgh police. They said a woman who was also inside the house was able to leave safely. There were no injuries reported.

Police said SWAT officers spoke and negotiated with the man in the house, Phillip Hughson, 21, whose address is unknown.

Eventually, Hughson was taken into custody. Police said the child inside the house was cleared by paramedics and released.

Police said Hughson faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass and endangering the welfare of a child. A preliminary hearing date has not been set, according to court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .