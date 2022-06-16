1 arrested after Ford Mustang heist, 3 stolen vehicles recovered

Police are investigating the brazen theft of six new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from the Flat Rock assembly plant early Thursday that ended in a brief chase and one suspect in custody.

Three of the stolen vehicles, which retail for $80,000, were recovered.

According to a news release from the Flat Rock Police Department and Michigan State Police's Twitter, here's what happened:

Police responded to a call about the theft of multiple Ford Mustangs from the Ford assembly plant near Gibraltar Road Interstate 75 at 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

Officers learned an unknown number of suspects stole at least five Ford Mustangs by driving off before their arrival, the release said.

Woodhaven Police Officers spotted the thieves attempting to fill gas in the stolen vehicles, according to MSP’s Twitter account. The officers did not pursue the Mustangs when they fled after seeing officers.

Troopers attempted to halt the Mustangs. They recovered one of the Mustangs fleeing westbound on I-96 after a pursuit. The driver drove up on a grass embankment and ran out of fuel, the tweets said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at the Detroit Detention Center, according to the release.

The Detroit Police Department recovered two other Mustangs, one near Warren Avenue and 23rd Street and one near Springwells and I-75, the release said.

An orange Shelby GT500 Mustang was discovered abandoned on northbound I-75 after investigators received a call from a tow truck driver, according to the tweets. The third stolen Mustang, a red GT500 was recovered near Warren Avenue near 30th street. Police believe both vehicles ran out of fuel and were abandoned by their drivers.

Ford Motor Co. reported six stolen Mustangs, the release stated. The three unrecovered vehicles are believed to be in the colors Brittnay Blue and Grey.

The recovered vehicles are being processed by the police for evidence. The suspect in custody is being investigated, according to the release.

A similar heist was undertaken on May 2, where seven Chevrolet Camaros were stolen from a Lansing General Motors auto plant.

