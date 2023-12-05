1 arrested after hit-and-run and other reports

Dec. 4—Police received a report at 12:19 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle that was struck on Valley Avenue in a hit-and-run crash. One individual was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with driving under the influence pending the results of a blood draw.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 4:17 p.m. Saturday on 770th Avenue in Albert Lea.

Teenager reportedly assaulted

Deputies received a report at 5:24 p.m. Saturday of a 13-year-old boy who was reportedly jumped by three other juveniles unknown to him at 205 Second St. SE in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Jay Darrell Hensel, 41, for fourth-degree driving under the influence and test refusal after a traffic stop at 12:07 a.m. Friday near Morningside Road and S.E. Marshall Street.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 9:19 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 3:01 p.m. Friday of possible identity theft of a resident on Court Street.

1 cited for theft from store

Police cited Jennifer Lanell Jensen, 51, for misdemeanor theft over five separate incidents at 3:18 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Trailer reported stolen

A utility trailer was reported stolen at 7:01 p.m. Friday at 2751 E. Main St. The theft was believed to have occurred Nov. 23.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Da'vonta Levelt Nunn, 31, on Department of Corrections warrants Saturday night.

Police arrested Vanessa Kay Seath, 42, on local warrants at 10:27 p.m. Saturday at 719 Marshall St.

Car window shattered

A car window was reported shattered at 9:10 a.m. Sunday at 617 Ruble Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Nicole Lynne Frye, 39, for domestic assault at 9:52 a.m. Sunday at 106 S. First Ave.

Vehicle reported damaged

A vehicle was reported damaged at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 201 N. Broadway.