1 arrested in home break-ins possibly organized by South American crime group

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a string of home break-ins that could have been coordinated by a South American crime group.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they can’t share the suspect’s identity yet because of the ongoing investigation locally and federally.

The break-ins happened between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Police said after an unspecified incident on Parview Drive in south Charlotte, they were able to identify the suspect and file charges against him in both Mecklenburg and Union counties.

The suspect was taken into custody in Virginia.

Police said during the investigation, they learned that the suspected South American crime groups have a reach that extends far beyond Charlotte.

Detectives said they’re sharing information with regional and international law enforcement agencies.

CMPD said they’ve seen an increase in similar incidents being reported from people in south Charlotte, but those aren’t related to the South American crime groups. However, those reports have led to the arrests of two men: 22-year-old Deni’Jay Moore and 35-year-old Matthew Morency.

Police said anyone who believes their home has been broken into should call 911. Anyone else with information about a home break-in is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or leave information anonymously by clicking here.

Below are some tips from CMPD to help prevent your home from being targeted:

Use deadbolts

Install window locks

Have good exterior lighting

If you have an alarm, make sure it’s operational and registered

Notify trusted neighbors when going out of town

