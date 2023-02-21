1 arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff near Ransom Canyon

An hours-long SWAT team standoff with a barricaded man ended with his arrest early Monday evening at a Ransom Canon residence, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called about 2:37 p.m. Monday to a residence on East Canyon View Drive in Ransom Canyon to assist Ransom Canyon PD with an individual who barricaded himself inside a residence, according to a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

The standoff lasted through the afternoon into Monday evening, with first responders closing off the area and calling in for support equipment.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members took the suspect into custody.

He was not immediately identified, and further details about what prompted the incident were not immediately available as the Ransom Canyon police department's investigation continues.

