1 arrested for investigation of DUI after multicar crash in Tacoma

Yakima Avenue in Tacoma is closed between South 21st Street and South 24th Street after a multicar crash caused by a drunk driver, the Tacoma Police Department announced.

According to police, a car was traveling northbound in the 2300 block of Yakima Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic, clipping a second car and hitting two unoccupied parked cars.

The second car rolled onto its roof and hit another unoccupied parked car.

Police said the driver of the car that crossed into oncoming traffic was arrested for investigation of DUI.

Injuries were minor, police said.

