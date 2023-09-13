1 arrested after JCPenney burglarized at Westgate Mall Tuesday

An individual was arrested in Amarillo after a reported burglary at JCPenney in the mall on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11:29 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 7800 Block of Simpson on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley. The caller said they had seen some people looking in the windows of the JCPenney location at Westgate Mall, according to the Amarillo Police Department (APD).

As officers arrived to the scene, dispatch received a call from the alarm company that the alarms were activated at the JCPenney store, and officers were able to form a perimeter of the business and area.

Police said there was a suspect seen inside the store, breaking into the jewelry cases. The suspect came out a short time later and attempted to run from the officers. K9 Sniper and his partner were able to take him into custody. The suspect was found in possession of property belonging to JCPenney.

The suspect, identified as Junayd Howard, 25, was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges for burglary of a building.

The APD Burglary Unit has been assigned to this case.

