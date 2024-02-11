1 arrested in Lamont after search warrant leads to stolen copper wire: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant earlier this week that led to one man being booked into jail.

On Feb. 9, sheriffs arrested Victor Solares Reyes, 36, of Bakersfield for allegedly operating an illegal recycling center out of his residence in the outskirts of Lamont. Sheriffs were executing a search warrant in the 8500 block of Kam Avenue when they discovered 2,300 pounds of non-ferrous material such as copper, aluminum and brass. Reyes was arrested for purchasing/possessing copper wire without due diligence, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and possession of an assault rifle.

Sheriffs determined that some of the items in possession of Reyes were recently reported stolen from local companies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

