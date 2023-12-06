1 arrested for making threats to Bemidji schools

Dec. 6—BEMIDJI — Law enforcement has arrested one juvenile male from Bemidji for making credible threats against

Bemidji Area Schools

and confirmed there is no longer a threat to the district.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson said in a release to parents that Bemidji police notified the district at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night that an individual had made threats against a school in the district and that the threats were specific and credible.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, during the evening of Dec. 5, the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received several text-to-911 messages that indicated a specific threat to a Bemidji school and specific staff member within Bemidji.

After an initial review and investigation of the threats, officers were not able to identify a suspect nor where the messages were coming from. As a result, law enforcement recommended the closure of all Bemidji schools for Wednesday, and all schools have implemented an E-Learning Day.

At approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday officers and detectives were able to identify the telephone number from which the threats had originated and began to determine who was using the number, LaZella explained.

After an extensive search involving several third-party cellular re-sellers, law enforcement was able to identify the account holder and traced the phone number to a residence in the city of Bemidji. Officers responded to the identified location and were able to arrest a juvenile male for felony terroristic threats.

With the person in question arrested, Bemidji Area Schools evaluated the feasibility of pivoting back to in-person learning for Wednesday but determined that it would be impossible to do so with the large number of staff requiring notification and the limited amount of time available to safely return to in-person learning.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff are our top priority," Olson said in the release. "We want to thank law enforcement for their work to apprehend the individual responsible for the threats and to keep our schools and community safe."

According to LaZella, without extensive pre-planning, collaboration and partnership between the Bemidji Area Schools and the Bemidji Police Department, communication and safety decisions would likely have been greatly delayed.

"Bemidji police officers and detectives worked extensively throughout the night and into the early morning hours to ensure the safety of students and staff members of all Bemidji schools," LaZella said.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by ISD 31 staff, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.