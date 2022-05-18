1 arrested after man dies in Cass Lake

May 17—CASS LAKE — A man is in custody after a Cass Lake man died Saturday night in Cass Lake.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a medical situation at a house on Waboose Trail NW in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound, and they quickly initiated first aid and lifesaving efforts, the release said.

The victim, 19, of Cass Lake, was taken in an ambulance to Cass Lake Indian Health Services. Additional lifesaving efforts were performed, but he was later pronounced dead.

During an investigation of the death, a suspect was identified. A 34-year-old man was taken into custody and treated for medical needs with formal charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said. Names are being withheld at this time pending the notification of family members.

Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.