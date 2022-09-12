1 arrested after man found dead in Central Lubbock

Lubbock police on Monday arrested 45-year-old Sammy Vidales, who they believed punched 59-year-old Rodolfo "Rudy" Zuniga. Zuniga was found dead Sunday at a home in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock police, assisted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center, arrested Sammy Vidales about 9:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of 37th Street, according to a police news release. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

His charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation into the death of Rodolfo "Rudy" Zuniga at a home in the 2800 block of 37th Street.

Lubbock police initially responded to the residence for a report of a dead body.

Responding officers identified Zuniga's body and were told by his family that he went over the night before for a party and was found not breathing in the morning.

Family members told officers that Zuniga fell outside the house the day before and they brought him inside to "sleep it off," according to a probable cause affidavit. However, an independent witness told police he saw Zuniga fighting outside the home the night before, the affidavit states.

The witness said a blue Nissan pickup truck arrived at the house and a bearded man exited the vehicle and began arguing with an older man, identified as Zuniga, who was also in the truck.

The witness reportedly heard the bearded man tell Zuniga, "Since you want to fight, I got something for you," and went inside the house. The bearded man returned with another man, identified as Vidales, the affidavit states.

The witness said he saw the bearded man and Zuniga swinging at each other with Vidales trying to keep them apart.

However, the witness said he saw Vidales punch Zuniga in the face one time after the older man said something to him, the affidavit states. He said he didn't see Zuniga act aggressively toward Vidales before he was punched.

He said Vidales and the bearded man picked up Zuniga and carried him into the back seat of the pickup truck, which left the scene.

Vidales spoke with investigators and denied hitting Zuniga. He said he didn't see any injuries on Zuniga when he came out of the house to stop the fight.

He said he and the bearded man took Zuniga to his apartment but didn't want to leave him there because he was drunk. So they brought Zuniga back to the house on 37th Street to sober up.

Vidales said he woke up and saw Zuniga wasn't breathing. He said Zuniga did not have any marks on his face and wasn't bleeding when he called 911.

The bearded man reportedly told police that he never went inside the house to fetch Vidales, saying Vidales went out on his own.

He said he never hit Zuniga since Vidales kept them apart. However, he said he believed Zuniga tripped over the driveway but said he didn't see him fall, the affidavit states.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock police make arrest after man found dead in Central Lubbock