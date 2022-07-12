1 arrested after man reportedly shot in face, back in Dayton

Jul. 12—Dayton police arrested a 19-year-old man following a shooting in Dayton Monday evening.

The suspect was arrested in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a preliminary charge of felonious assault, according to jail records. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m., when a 911 caller reported hearing two shots and seeing a man lying in the grass in the 200 block of Yale Avenue.

The caller told dispatchers that the man was shot in the face and the back, and saying that he was having trouble breathing.

Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Dispatch records said that a few minutes after the shooting was reported on Yale Avenue, a man was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound. He was not willing to say where to shooting occurred, and it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.