1 arrested in Melfa shooting that put woman in critical condition: sheriff's office

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim Saturday, Dec. 4, at about 12:37 a.m. in the 29000 block of Lankford Highway in Melfa.

While on the way to the scene, deputies learned the victim had been taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and that the suspect might be armed and with the victim, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived at the hospital to find a 23-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and listed in critical condition.

More: After body found in field in Accomack, homicide investigation underway: sheriff's office

More: Suspicious death in Accomack County fire investigated as possible homicide: Police

An investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Jaylon Calvin Harmon of Exmore on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury. He is being held in the Accomack County jail with bond denied.

The sheriff's office said no other suspects are being sought in this incident. The Onley Police Department aided in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or submit tips online.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 1 arrested in Melfa shooting that put woman in critical condition