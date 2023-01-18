1 arrested for multiple charges and other reports

Jan. 18—Police arrested Kelly Lair, 37, for domestic assault, local warrants, damage to property and disorderly conduct at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft of a resident at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Truck cord damaged

A cord was reported cut to a truck at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at 822 S. Broadway.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 211 W. Richway Drive.

Juveniles arrested on warrants

Juveniles were reported taken into custody on local warrants at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Watch reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday of a watch that was stolen at 1213 Fountain St. The caller believed to know the person who had taken it.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday of fraudulent withdrawals of $1,433 that had been taken on a U.S. Bank card of a resident on Cheryl Street in Albert Lea.

Baby taken to hospital after bit by dog

A 10-month-old baby was reported bit by a dog in the face at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at 402 E. Third St. The infant was transported to the hospital.

1 arrested for fentanyl possession

Police arrested Tillish Precious Graham, 49, for fifth-degree possession of fentanyl after a traffic stop at 11:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and East Main Street.