1 arrested for multiple charges and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·2 min read

Jan. 18—Police arrested Kelly Lair, 37, for domestic assault, local warrants, damage to property and disorderly conduct at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft of a resident at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Truck cord damaged

A cord was reported cut to a truck at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at 822 S. Broadway.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 211 W. Richway Drive.

Juveniles arrested on warrants

Juveniles were reported taken into custody on local warrants at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Watch reported stolen

Police received a report at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday of a watch that was stolen at 1213 Fountain St. The caller believed to know the person who had taken it.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday of fraudulent withdrawals of $1,433 that had been taken on a U.S. Bank card of a resident on Cheryl Street in Albert Lea.

Baby taken to hospital after bit by dog

A 10-month-old baby was reported bit by a dog in the face at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday at 402 E. Third St. The infant was transported to the hospital.

1 arrested for fentanyl possession

Police arrested Tillish Precious Graham, 49, for fifth-degree possession of fentanyl after a traffic stop at 11:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and East Main Street.

Recommended Stories