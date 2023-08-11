1 arrested on murder charge after police report domestic disturbance in Central Lubbock

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a homicide after Lubbock police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in Central Lubbock.

Peter Martinelli was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder, according to jail records. He also faces an evading arrest charge.

Records show Martinelli was arrested in the 4500 block of 20th Street, where police initially responded to a domestic disturbance about 7:10 p.m., according to a police news release.

Two hours later, police officials issued a news release stating the the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were at the scene.

Jail records indicate investigators obtained a warrant to arrest Martinelli on a charge of murder.

Officials did not immediately release details on the case.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 arrested on murder charge after police report domestic disturbance