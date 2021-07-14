1 arrested in North Huntingdon drug bust

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 14—A McKeesport man is being held without bail after North Huntingdon police said they busted him for selling heroin Tuesday afternoon, according to court papers.

Joshua Kevin Bavin, 40, is charged with drug offenses.

Township police worked with a confidential informant to arrange a buy from Bavin just before 1 p.m. near a set of storage units off Route 30, according to court papers. An undercover officer gave Bavin $500 in exchange for 50 packets of heroin wrapped in a Reese's Pieces package.

Police said they arrested Bavin with the $500.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and District Judge Wayne Gongaware deemed him a danger to the public in denying bail, according to online court records. Bavin is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A July 21 preliminary hearing is set.

Bavin is on state parole in a 2013 Allegheny County drug case, according to state prison and online court records. He was sentenced to five to 15 years in a state prison followed by four years of probation on drug charges filed by Pittsburgh police. He was released from custody in February, according to prison records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

