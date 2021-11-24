1 arrested for obstructing, assault and other reports
Nov. 24—Police arrested Dante Gabino Lopez, 19, on gross misdemeanor obstructing with force and felony fourth-degree assault at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.
Warrants served
A warrant was served on Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz Jr. at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
A warrant was served on Hector Javier Sanchez, 32, at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
1 arrested on probation violation
Deputies arrested Juan Eduardo Rodriguez-Morales, 40, on a reported probation violation at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Fraudulent unemployment claim reported
Deputies received a report at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday that someone fraudulently opened up an unemployment claim in a resident's name.
2 juveniles cited at high school
Two juveniles were cited for possession of tobacco on school property at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
A juvenile was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Counterfeit bill reported
A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.
Thefts reported
A theft by check was reported at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.
A theft of more than $4,000 in items was reported at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St. The theft occurred Sunday.
Vehicle reportedly runs over person's foot
Police received a report at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that had run over someone's foot and then sped off at 201 N. Broadway.