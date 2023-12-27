1 arrested as police use pepper spray on crowds of teens at Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Large crowds of teens caused a chaotic atmosphere at the Walden Galleria Tuesday, requiring police to deploy pepper spray in two instances, the Cheektowaga Police Department said.

Police allege some people in the crowds, which were made up mostly of teens between the ages of 13 and 17, tried to bait officers into altercations. Pepper spray was deployed twice to break up the throngs, police said. No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male. Police ejected other children from the mall and held them until they secured rides home.

In a separate incident Tuesday, police say an 8-year-old was walking around the mall holding a toy gun designed to hold Orbeez water pellets, joined by a 10-year-old. The gun was not loaded at the time and the two children were turned over to family.

Chief Brian Coons told News 4 that Cheektowaga Police had a detail on hand specifically for the mall Tuesday night, as the Boxing Day holiday is a historically hectic night at the Galleria.

Latest Local News

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native and Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.