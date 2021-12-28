1 arrested, police seek truck after deadly weekend shooting in south Lubbock

File image

Police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a weekend shooting in South Lubbock that left one man dead and wounded another.

Joshua John Walker was booked Monday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of murder in connection with the Sunday shooting death of 68-year-old Alberto Garza Sr. in South Lubbock.

Police officials said officers responding to a 9:55 p.m. shots fired call in the in the 500 block of 79th Street found Garza and 42-year-old Timothy Lovato suffering gunshot wounds. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene and Lovato was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, according to a Lubbock police news release.

A warrant for Walker's arrest was issued after he was linked to a white delivery box truck investigators believed the shooter used as a getaway vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with an arrest warrant.

However, the warrant does not indicate what led to the shooting or how Walker knew the two men.

A witness told police she heard her neighbors fighting before gunshots rang out. She said she saw a white box truck driving away after.

One homeowner told police his doorbell camera alerted him to activity in front of his house. He said he was in the middle of a divorce and has had issues with his wife's family. He said he watched a live feed from the camera on his phone and saw a white box truck in front of his house. He said the truck resembled the one his mother-in-law owns. He said he saw someone enter the driver's side of the box truck before it drove away.

Walker spoke with investigators and reportedly said he was at home all day on Sunday, drinking. However, he reportedly said it was possible that he left but couldn't remember what he did after because he was so intoxicated.

Police officials say a box delivery truck was involved in a deadly shooting in South Lubbock.

He reportedly admitted to owning a gun that used the same caliber shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting and owning a white box truck that resembled the vehicle witnesses saw driving away, the warrant states.

Police are searching for a box truck homicide investigators believe was involved in a Dec. 26 deadly shooting in South Lubbock.

Walker reportedly told investigators it was possible that he was the only one to drive the truck that day and said he was unsure if he killed Garza.

Walkers uncle reportedly told investigators that his nephew arrived at his home in the box truck about an hour after the shooting. He said Walker reportedly told him that he though he killed someone and called someone to fetch him.

A woman not identified in the warrant who lived with Walker said the box truck was at her home when she left town that afternoon. When she returned about 10:30 p.m. Walker and the truck were gone. She said Walker called her about 11:30 p.m. asking her to fetch him. She said Walker repeatedly told her "I ------ up."

She said Walker told her he drove the box truck into the country and left it.

Police are searching for a box truck with Texas license plate KXF - 9004 that homicide investigators believe was involved in a Dec. 26 deadly shooting in South Lubbock.

Lubbock police officials are seeking the public's help finding the truck described as a 2012 Chevrolet Express Box Truck with a Texas license plate KXF-9004. The truck's passenger window may be broken.

Jail records show Walker remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 arrested, police seek truck after deadly weekend shooting in south Lubbock