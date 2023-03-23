1 arrested for reportedly fleeing after crash and other reports

Mar. 23—Police arrested Victor Javier Farias-Garza for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession and ineligible possession of ammunition after a reported hit-and-run crash at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday at South Broadway and East Fourth Street.

Guns reported stolen

A .40-caliber firearm and batteries were reported stolen from a vehicle at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at 2310 E. Main St.

A pistol, purse and other items were reported missing at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday at 1108 Valley Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Arsenio Broderick Hanson on a Mower County warrant at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday at 301 W. Clark St.

Police arrested Paul Everett David, 41, on a local warrant at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at 621 E. 11th St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Thai Ka Lay, 37, for domestic assault at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at 2011 Capital Lane.

Criminal damage reported

Damage was reported to a door and window at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday at 1403 Dunham St.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday of rings that were stolen out of a vehicle in Albert Lea.

1 cited for drug paraphernalia

Police cited Lizette Marisol Gonzalez, 18, for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday at South Broadway and East William Street.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes, marijuana

Police cited one student for possession of an e-cigarette device at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday at the Area Learning Center, 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited a juvenile for possession of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane.

Police cited a juvenile for a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at East Main Street and Morningside Road.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Eighth Street and Frank Avenue. The violation reportedly happened at 8:06 a.m.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave.

Four-wheeler stolen

A four-wheeler was reported stolen at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at 217 S. Second Ave.