1 arrested for restraining order violation, obstruction and other reports

Dec. 15—Police arrested Todd Eric Grodahl, 55, for a harassment restraining order violation and obstruction with force at 8:22 p.m. Thursday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

1 cited for school bus stop arm violation

Police cited Jose Luis Villegas Flores, 48, for a school bus stop arm violation that reportedly occurred the day prior near South Broadway and Railroad Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 11:54 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. First Ave.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:07 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a marijuana e-cigarette device on school property at 1:19 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one person for possession of marijuana under 21 at 2:38 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea HIgh School.