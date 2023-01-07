1 arrested after road rage shooting in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood

A man was arrested Friday after an alleged road rage shooting that left one person injured in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police that he and a friend were driving when a car sped up beside them and fired one shot, hitting the victim in his chest. The man was treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics and later taken to an area hospital.

SPD officers found the shooter at a different location and took him into custody without incident.

The shooter told police that he felt threatened by the two people in the car, so he shot at their car and then left the area.

Officers seized the shooter’s gun. He was later booked into the King County Jail for assault and drive-by shooting.